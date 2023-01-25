Principal Financial Group (PFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, analysts expect Principal Financial Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

