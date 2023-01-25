Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $349.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.01. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.71.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

