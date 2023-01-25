PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Shares Up 0.4%

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. 80,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRV.UN. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

