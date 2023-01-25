Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $372,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 368,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,430,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 669,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 22.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $147.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,305,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.77 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.