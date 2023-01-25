Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $13.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.45. 917,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

