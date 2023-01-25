Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of V stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.73. 1,121,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,267. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.65. The stock has a market cap of $417.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.15.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

