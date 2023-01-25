Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.38 on Wednesday, reaching $485.73. 330,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $486.20 and its 200-day moving average is $501.59. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

