Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.76. 1,302,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.