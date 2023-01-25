Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEP traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.89. 279,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,815. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

