ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 101,655 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $143,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after buying an additional 96,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,152,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $211.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

NYSE ESS traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $217.15. 33,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,491. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $240.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

