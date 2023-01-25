ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,454 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.94% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $139,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 43,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 62.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $3,635,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 54.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. 64,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $116.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

