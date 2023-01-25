ProShare Advisors LLC Has $113.63 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $113,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,111,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,780,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 29.7% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,890,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,799,000 after acquiring an additional 433,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $10.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.03. 52,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,380. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.