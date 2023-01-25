ProShare Advisors LLC Has $130.65 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,733 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.93% of Cincinnati Financial worth $130,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after purchasing an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,026,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CINF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

