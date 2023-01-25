ProShare Advisors LLC Has $155.36 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225,642 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $155,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.76. 811,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,725. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $156.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

