ProShare Advisors LLC Has $179.56 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,490 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $179,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.39. 368,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average is $87.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

