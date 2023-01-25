ProShare Advisors LLC Has $195.67 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 117,247 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for 0.8% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Albemarle worth $195,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Down 0.5 %

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.58.

NYSE ALB traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $263.17. The company had a trading volume of 73,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average is $259.38. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

