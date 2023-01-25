ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,912,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,627 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $136,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.19. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

