ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 706,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110,872 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $159,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $273.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

