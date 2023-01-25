ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113,836 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.0% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 4.4 %

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $10.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.