ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BOIL)

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 34,481 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the typical volume of 27,312 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 54.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:BOIL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 18,763,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,615,445. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $140.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.38.

