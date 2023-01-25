ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,483 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBT. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.