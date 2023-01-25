Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Down 6.8%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.78. 163,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,038,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Proterra Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34.

Insider Activity

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $96.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.43 million. Proterra had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 67.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Proterra Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Proterra by 1.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Proterra by 21.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 18.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Proterra by 36.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proterra by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

