Proton Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.15 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $28.15 million and $2.89 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Proton

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,029,314,607 coins and its circulating supply is 13,965,726,811 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

