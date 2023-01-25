Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 466,961 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $65,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The company also recently disclosed a jan 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.2485 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

