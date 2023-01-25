Prudential Financial Inc. Has $48.96 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,069,847 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of CSX worth $48,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

CSX Company Profile

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.