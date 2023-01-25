Prudential Financial Inc. Has $54.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $54,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $426,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYE stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

