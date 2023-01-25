Prudential Financial Inc. Has $58.88 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,699 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $58,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,479,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 214,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $312.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.50 and its 200-day moving average is $283.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.