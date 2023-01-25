Prudential Financial Inc. Has $68.72 Million Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 263,724 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.59% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $68,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of ELS stock opened at $68.29 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.