Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 15,315.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,675,538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $55,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 921,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after buying an additional 547,496 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,792 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $673,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HR stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.41 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

