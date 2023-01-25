Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 43,931 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,799 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 43,931 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of NXP Semiconductors worth $62,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 133.8% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

