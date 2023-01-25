Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,549 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System Announces Dividend

LSTR opened at $171.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.79. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.