Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.80% of Univest Financial worth $39,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 59.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Univest Financial stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $133,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,275.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock worth $357,461 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Stephens downgraded Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.