Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $26.40 Million Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,363 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Varex Imaging worth $26,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 82,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

