Pzena Investment Management LLC Invests $32.81 Million in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,805,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Stephens lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masonite International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $727.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

