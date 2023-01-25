Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $786.15.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $727.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $732.22 and its 200 day moving average is $690.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

