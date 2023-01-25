Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 458,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 161,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in V.F. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.40. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

