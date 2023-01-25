Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Decreased by Analyst

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for M&T Bank’s current full-year earnings is $18.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $154.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in M&T Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

