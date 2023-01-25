Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $144.31.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Qorvo by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

