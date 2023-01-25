Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.87.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of QRVO opened at $108.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $144.31.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

