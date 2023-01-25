Qtum Price Reaches $2.46 (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $256.88 million and $48.49 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.46 or 0.00010834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,550.10 or 0.06832638 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00075148 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00056102 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,508,119 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

