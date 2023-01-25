Qualtrics International (XM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The business had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ XM traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,865. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Several brokerages have recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 32.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 38.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,650,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

See Also

