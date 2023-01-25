Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,000,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

