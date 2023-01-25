Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0158 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $11.31 million and approximately $771,737.33 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00400004 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.19 or 0.28077339 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00601437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.