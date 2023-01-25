QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0102 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $54.18 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00400004 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.19 or 0.28077339 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00601437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.