QUASA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $126,509.15 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $124.89 million and $126,509.15 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00049393 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00123867 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $132,577.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

