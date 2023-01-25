Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,628,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 6,573,200 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $852.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,635,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.

