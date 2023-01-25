Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.22 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $69.43 million and $6.22 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.01339762 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006514 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015627 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00039932 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.09 or 0.01633687 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

