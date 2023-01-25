Radix (XRD) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radix has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $201.28 million and approximately $341,901.42 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00400004 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.19 or 0.28077339 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00601437 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,997,496,641 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.