Raydium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.94 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $38.37 million and $5.94 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,927 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,016,854 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

