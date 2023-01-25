Raymond James (RJF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Raymond James to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $117.00. 807,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $126.00.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5,415.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.